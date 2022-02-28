Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,742,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,219,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $263,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several analysts have commented on KMI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.07 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

About Kinder Morgan (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.