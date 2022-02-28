Banner Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:BNNRU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 7th

Banner Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BNNRU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 7th. Banner Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 8th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Banner Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Banner Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. Banner Acquisition has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $10.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNNRU. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banner Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Banner Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Banner Acquisition by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period.

