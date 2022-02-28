Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Down to $10.35

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.35, but opened at $9.84. Barclays shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 126,816 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BCS cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 205 ($2.79) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.60.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 131.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 90,379 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Bbva USA boosted its stake in Barclays by 120.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 89,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 49,057 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Barclays by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after buying an additional 2,939,563 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 121.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.
Barclays Company Profile (NYSE:BCS)
Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barclays (BCS)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.