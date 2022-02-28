Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Down to $10.35

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.35, but opened at $9.84. Barclays shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 126,816 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BCS cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 205 ($2.79) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 131.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 90,379 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Bbva USA boosted its stake in Barclays by 120.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 89,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 49,057 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Barclays by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after buying an additional 2,939,563 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 121.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

