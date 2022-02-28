Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,475 ($20.06) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WPP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.27) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,340 ($18.22) to GBX 1,320 ($17.95) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,306.44 ($17.77).

LON WPP opened at GBX 1,047 ($14.24) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 863 ($11.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.75). The company has a market capitalization of £11.98 billion and a PE ratio of 25.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,160.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,070.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. WPP’s payout ratio is 0.59%.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

