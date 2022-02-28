Barclays Trims Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Target Price to $54.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.47.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.82. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 62.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874 in the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $83,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,270,000 after buying an additional 233,944 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,710,000 after buying an additional 18,475 shares during the period. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

