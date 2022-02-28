Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) SVP Sells $75,283.50 in Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

B stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $46.44. 10,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,268. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 1,647.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on B shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

