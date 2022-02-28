Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

B opened at $46.75 on Monday. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.44.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on B. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barnes Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Barnes Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

