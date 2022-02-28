Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.19.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI opened at $54.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.59. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 125.13% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.