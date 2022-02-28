Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given New $83.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $54.45 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 125.13% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

