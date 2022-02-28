Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 7,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

LQD traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,061,902. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.22 and a one year high of $136.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.77.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

