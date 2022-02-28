Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Invests $72,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 37,763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 32,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 9.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $46,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,018 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 5,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Walt Disney by 81.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 741,559 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $127,203,000 after purchasing an additional 332,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

DIS stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.62. 93,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,092,397. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.