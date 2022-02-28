Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 327 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 33.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 59.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $3,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,349 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,031 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.94. 11,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,002,611. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.63. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

