BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.02

BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.02 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BBH stock opened at GBX 170.50 ($2.32) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 180.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 190.23. BB Healthcare Trust has a one year low of GBX 152.60 ($2.08) and a one year high of GBX 209.50 ($2.85).

Get BB Healthcare Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Randeep Singh Grewal acquired 4,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £8,131.14 ($11,058.26).

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BB Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.