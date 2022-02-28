BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.33.
BCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
Shares of BCE opened at $52.86 on Monday. BCE has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.52.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.39%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.
BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BCE (BCE)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.