BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) PT Raised to $16.00 at HC Wainwright

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLU. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BELLUS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.35.
BLU stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $503.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in BELLUS Health by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.
BELLUS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
