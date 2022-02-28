BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) PT Raised to $16.00 at HC Wainwright

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLU. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BELLUS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.35.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BLU stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $503.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 44.68% and a negative net margin of 445,149.94%. Research analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in BELLUS Health by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.