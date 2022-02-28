Benchmark Increases Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target to $42.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 12.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

