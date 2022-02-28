Berenberg Bank Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 560 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 560 ($7.62) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s current price.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.53) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.75) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 565 ($7.68) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.52) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 545.58 ($7.42).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 512.10 ($6.96) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 508.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 445.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.71).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

