Berenberg Bank Raises Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Price Target to €18.80

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from €17.00 ($19.32) to €18.80 ($21.36) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.84) to €19.70 ($22.39) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrefour from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrefour from €19.00 ($21.59) to €20.50 ($23.30) in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrefour has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

