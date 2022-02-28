Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BBY. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $95.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $141.97.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,177 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,096,882 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $126,119,000 after purchasing an additional 147,460 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 220,075 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,304,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $1,607,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,971 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

