Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Mizuho

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Beyond Meat to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.42.

BYND stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.68. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.49. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $162.78.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

