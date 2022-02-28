Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $60.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Meat from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.42.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $44.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $162.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average is $85.68.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 74.76% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Beyond Meat’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.3% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

