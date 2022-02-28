BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BDSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Northland Securities lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.93.

Shares of BDSI opened at $5.55 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 18,587 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $66,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 26.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 34,456 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 159.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 81,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 223.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 95,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 647.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

