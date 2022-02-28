Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives $151.80 Average PT from Analysts

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.80.

BHVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $3,589,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,209 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,608. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,178,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,391,000 after buying an additional 115,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,641,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,634,000 after buying an additional 62,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,787,000 after buying an additional 28,207 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,049,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,319,000 after buying an additional 55,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,798,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,657,000 after buying an additional 80,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN stock traded down $3.23 on Monday, reaching $118.71. 1,040,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,368. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.40.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.