Biswap (BSW) Market Capitalization Reaches $78.70 Million

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Biswap has a total market capitalization of $78.70 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Biswap has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One Biswap coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000954 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00043423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,914.11 or 0.06756938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,119.55 or 0.99981174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00046539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00049859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002837 BTC.

About Biswap

Biswap’s total supply is 213,990,759 coins and its circulating supply is 191,187,923 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

