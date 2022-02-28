Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Reaches One Day Volume of $118.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 52.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $26,436.97 and $118.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

