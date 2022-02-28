Bitcoin SV Market Cap Tops $1.64 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.64 billion and $101.46 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $86.53 or 0.00207665 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,668.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.11 or 0.00785044 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00034235 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,991,945 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

