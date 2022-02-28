BitNautic Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,885.00 (BTNT)

BitNautic Token (CURRENCY:BTNT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, BitNautic Token has traded 39.8% higher against the dollar. BitNautic Token has a total market capitalization of $8.01 million and $8,885.00 worth of BitNautic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitNautic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00036006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00109814 BTC.

BitNautic Token Profile

BitNautic Token (BTNT) is a coin. BitNautic Token’s total supply is 49,993,221 coins and its circulating supply is 19,078,647 coins. The Reddit community for BitNautic Token is /r/BitNautic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitNautic Token’s official website is bitnautic.io . BitNautic Token’s official Twitter account is @bitnautic . BitNautic Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitnautic

According to CryptoCompare, “BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. “

BitNautic Token Coin Trading

