BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.42 Million

Brokerages expect that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $119.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.00 million and the highest is $119.74 million. BlackLine posted sales of $98.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year sales of $522.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $522.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $629.13 million, with estimates ranging from $609.70 million to $642.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

BL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Shares of BL opened at $72.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.63 and its 200-day moving average is $107.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 0.85. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $135.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $1,105,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

