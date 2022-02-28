BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Gamida Cell were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 360,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 160,781 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 429,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 153,064 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 137,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 43,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA opened at $3.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $196.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GMDA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.39.

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

