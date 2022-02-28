BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 212,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in LG Display were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in LG Display by 251.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 642,597 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,423,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,903,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 159,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 31,183 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 1,005.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 242,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 220,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LG Display alerts:

LPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CLSA raised shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

LG Display stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

LG Display Company Profile (Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.