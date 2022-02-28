BlackRock Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) by 113,762.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,881 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Portman Ridge Finance were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 2,842.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 85,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 19.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 41,933 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 721.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 210,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTMN opened at $24.00 on Monday. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $232.80 million, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

About Portman Ridge Finance (Get Rating)

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in middle-market companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $10 million to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.