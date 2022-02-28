BlackRock Inc. Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 82,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Separately, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $32,457,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRDG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridge Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

BRDG opened at $21.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

About Bridge Investment Group (Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

