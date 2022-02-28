BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 914,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 126,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 695,402 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of III opened at $7.14 on Monday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $349.81 million, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Several brokerages recently commented on III. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

