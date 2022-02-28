Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.450 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLMN. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.42.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.03. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,404,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,238,000 after purchasing an additional 557,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,496,000 after purchasing an additional 99,886 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 670,587 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 630,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 431,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands (Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.