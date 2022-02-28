BMO Capital Markets Trims Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Target Price to $88.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEM. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.95.

AEM stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average is $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.35%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,558,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,474,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,122,000 after purchasing an additional 464,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

