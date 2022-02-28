BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $8.58 Million Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,966 shares of company stock worth $6,931,567 in the last ninety days. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

NYSE:DLB opened at $75.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

