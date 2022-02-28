BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 4,245 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,853.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 24,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $176.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $146.10 and a one year high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.40%.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

