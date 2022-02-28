BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 43,417 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,417 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,239,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $159.07 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.19 and its 200 day moving average is $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.