Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given New C$69.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.41% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Boardwalk REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$57.75 to C$56.25 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Boardwalk REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.11.

Shares of BEI.UN traded up C$0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$56.37. 125,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,610. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$54.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.84, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.12. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$35.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.64. The company has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

