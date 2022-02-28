Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $2,281.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,053.57 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,446.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,377.30. The stock has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,725.19.

Booking Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.