Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Given New C$42.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boralex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.25.

BRLXF opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. Boralex has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $35.34.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

