Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

SAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $719.53.

Shares of SAM opened at $380.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $454.85 and a 200-day moving average of $499.22. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 0.72. Boston Beer has a one year low of $355.87 and a one year high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). The firm had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380 in the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

