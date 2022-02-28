Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $135,596.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,273,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,757 shares of company stock worth $6,104,891 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $45.10 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $37.13 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average is $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 65.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

