Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,617,741 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BOX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of BOX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $25.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -79.16 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44. BOX has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $28.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

