Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.45. 1,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 150,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Boxed in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Boxed alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOXD. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed in the 4th quarter worth $816,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boxed in the 4th quarter worth $2,513,000. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Boxed in the 4th quarter worth $2,488,000. Finally, Greycroft LP acquired a new position in Boxed during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,169,000. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boxed Company Profile (NYSE:BOXD)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.