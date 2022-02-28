BP (NYSE:BP) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BP from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of BP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.95.

Shares of BP stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. BP has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s payout ratio is 57.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 48.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

