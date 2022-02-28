Brian Edward Davis Sells 1,000 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $26,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,100 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $33,297.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $28,930.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $26,290.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $25,390.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $26,090.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $28,080.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $26,850.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $24,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $27.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.75. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNCY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,769 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 25,151 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

