Brick & Kyle Associates Invests $374,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 56,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $104.09 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.81.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

