Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by First Command Bank

First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadcom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after acquiring an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 491,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,277,000 after acquiring an additional 418,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after acquiring an additional 406,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after acquiring an additional 280,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 735,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after acquiring an additional 277,104 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $582.49. 51,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,100. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $604.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $238.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

