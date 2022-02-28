Brokerages Anticipate Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.09). Conifer posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conifer.

Get Conifer alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR remained flat at $$2.17 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845. The company has a market cap of $21.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.17. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Conifer worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conifer (Get Rating)

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conifer (CNFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.